Expert: Digital addiction leads teens to “wear diapers while gaming”

Shafaq News/ Digital addiction is rapidly spreading in societies including Iraq due to widespread technology and social media use. While this digital openness has benefits, it also brings negative impacts, such as worsening psychological and behavioral issues, with experts calling the technology a “double-edged sword.”

Social Media Usage in Iraq

On February 24, the Digital Media Center reported that the number of social media users in Iraq had reached 31.95 million, accounting for 69.4% of the country’s total population.

TikTok usage saw a surge, with more than 31 million users this year, up from 23.88 million last year. Facebook users increased to 19.30 million from 17.95 million, while YouTube saw a slight decline to 22.80 million users, down from 24.30 million the previous year. Instagram users rose to 18.25 million, compared to 14 million last year.

Facebook Messenger saw a modest increase to 15.70 million users from 15.10 million, while Snapchat users grew to 17.74 million from 16.10 million. Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) gained 2.55 million users, up from 2.50 million, and LinkedIn users climbed to 1.90 million from 1.70 million.

Rising Risks, Isolation

Since 2010, Iraq has seen a rise in digital dependency, with users spending excessive time online. Academic researcher Qasim Al-Kinani told Shafaq News that “social media immersion has elevated unconstructive influencers as role models.” He also noted extreme behaviors, like youths spending over 10 hours gaming, “sometimes even wearing diapers to avoid interruptions.”

Al-Kinani warned that digital addiction can cause social isolation and weaken family ties.”

Psychological Strain

Psychiatrist Haitham Al-Zubaidi explained to Shafaq News that “digital addiction pushes individuals to retreat from the real world and immerse themselves in virtual realities, where they develop ideas and perceptions detached from reality.”

According to al-Zubaidi, this withdrawal weakens social interactions and leads to neglect of personal, familial, and societal responsibilities, sometimes escalating to severe psychological disorders.

Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician staff at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City stated in Forbes magazine, “The researchers believe that loneliness stems from the absence of body language and other social cues normally associated with face-to-face communication,” adding that people are repeatedly multitasked while using digital devices. This incessant level of activity doesn’t allow you to physically or mentally decompress and relax.

Recommendations and Measures

For his part, educational expert Haider Al-Mussawi believed that the sudden and gradual entry of technology into Iraq after 2003 “contributed to the difficulty of controlling its use.” He likened this massive influx to dealing with “a thirsty person who drinks water all at once, which may harm rather than benefit him.”

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Musawi suggested that the intervention of technology should be organized and supervised by the family and the state, with the need to select appropriate content for different age groups. He highlighted the experience of some countries that have restricted the use of apps like WhatsApp and TikTok to mitigate their negative impacts.

Al-Musawi underscored the importance of “strengthening both parental and governmental oversight of digital content, using guidance and monitoring strategies to promote the safe and responsible use of technology.”

Experts recommend a comprehensive approach to address digital addiction, emphasizing the importance of education, regulation, and the promotion of alternative activities.

Families and schools should implement awareness campaigns to promote healthy technology use. Parents are advised to set clear boundaries, such as screen-free zones and designated offline time, to foster healthier habits.