Erdogan criticizes US Secretary of State's statements, sends aid to Gaza

Shafaq News / Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the US Secretary of State's statements on his approach as being "Jewish" rather than representing the US foreign minister's role in supporting Israel. He emphasized that the decision to prevent aid from entering Gaza is a "shame" and confirmed sending an aid plane to Egypt for its transfer to the besieged Gaza Strip.
Erdogan, in a speech addressing the overall situation in the region, with a focus on Palestine, stated, "Gaza represents resistance, and the decision not to allow essential supplies into it is a shame on those who made this decision."
The Turkish president criticized the US Secretary of State for saying that he "came to the region as a Jew and not as the US Secretary of State," addressing him by saying, "Would you accept me saying that I came to the region as a Muslim and not as the President of Turkey?"
Erdogan continued his criticism of the US, noting that "Washington is dealing with the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and downed one of our drones in Syria while we are in the same alliance (NATO)."
He further explained that they are "negotiating intensively with all parties to secure the release of hostages."
Regarding aid to enter the Gaza Strip, Erdogan clarified, "We sent a plane carrying aid to Al-Arish, Egypt, to be transported to Gaza. We will coordinate with Egypt and send more aid to the region," adding that "if the West has the slightest respect for human rights, it should discuss the types of aid that must be sent to Gaza."
Erdogan emphasized that "there is no way to bring about peace in the Middle East except by establishing the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders."