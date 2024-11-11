Dhi Qar political showdown: Governor faces impeachment amid scandal and accusations

Shafaq News/ Political tensions in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province have escalated, with the governor, Mortada Al-Ibrahimi, facing impeachment amid accusations of misconduct. What began as internal council disputes have escalated into a full-blown crisis, marked by allegations of financial misconduct, inappropriate appointments, and personal scandals, now playing out openly in the provincial capital of Nasiriyah.

Majority Back Ouster

The conflict has sharply divided Dhi Qar's political scene, with factions led by Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) commander Shibl al-Zaidi and Governor al-Ibrahimi at odds. Sources told Shafaq News that enough council members plan to vote to remove Governor al-Ibrahimi.

According to these sources, ten out of the 18 council members are expected to support the governor’s dismissal, with intense negotiations underway among political blocs to either block or delay the impeachment proceedings.

The Al-Hikma Movement (Wisdom), which backs al-Ibrahimi, strongly opposes his potential ousting via impeachment, viewing it as an “aggressive” tactic imposed by certain factions within Dhi Qar and Baghdad.

Impeachment Set

The provincial council has scheduled Governor Murtada al-Ibrahimi’s questioning for November 12, with questions already officially submitted to his office, Ahmed Salim, a member and spokesperson for the provincial council, confirmed to Shafaq News, adding that “there are factions opposing the impeachment, some advocating for its postponement, and others supporting it, representing over a third of the council, as required by internal regulations,” Salim told Shafaq News, emphasizing that the impeachment process is moving forward without delay.

He urged al-Ibrahimi to engage cooperatively with the council to help resolve the crisis.

At a recent event inaugurating new service projects, al-Ibrahimi called on council members to set aside their differences and unify to “safeguard the significant achievements made collectively by the government and council.”

Days before his impeachment session, al-Ibrahimi reiterated the government's commitment to expanding infrastructure, despite obstacles.

“Achieving political stability is essential to any successful project implementation,” he noted.

Al-Ibrahimi posed pointed questions to the council, asking how the local government could operate effectively amid persistent dismissal threats. He defended his decisions, including supporting security forces against wanted individuals, pursuing legal action against extortionists, and enhancing Dhi Qar’s reputation as a safe, attractive destination.

“Our priorities should focus on positive progress and backing every initiative that aids Dhi Qar’s development,” he said. “The province is on the brink of major local and international opportunities, and we’re determined to make it Iraq’s leading region.”

Public Funds Misuse

Sources detailed 14 allegations against al-Ibrahimi, most notably claims of severe misuse of public funds, raising concerns over the governor’s handling of provincial resources.

The sources told Shafaq News that prominent charges include the governor’s failure to establish designated committees for creating an investment map, as well as mismanagement of 50 billion Iraqi dinars (about $38 million) allocated to marshland areas. This funding, legally designated for only seven zones, was allegedly redirected to 11 areas across the province.

The charges also claim that al-Ibrahimi disregarded council resolutions, illegally appointed deputies and advisors, and failed to utilize officially appointed assistants within the provincial office, instead employing alternative personnel.

Additional allegations, according to the sources, concern the governor’s procurement of 23 2024-model four-wheel-drive vehicles intended for engineering oversight, which were allegedly allocated to affiliates of the Al-Hikma Movement rather than the designated engineering departments.

One particularly serious charge accuses al-Ibrahimi of overseeing the mistreatment of council members during their detention, despite his direct involvement in the related case.

Calls for Stability

Local activist Adnan Aziz commented on the political turmoil in Dhi Qar, stressing that impeachment is a democratic process and a sign of a healthy political system.

Aziz told Shafaq News that “Dhi Qar’s political scene has taken a troubling turn that is unbecoming of the province and its leaders, undermining the city’s stability.”

He pointed to the accusations exchanged between the council and the governor, noting that they were fueled by a recent scandal involving an “unethical” video implicating a local official, which Aziz described as an unfortunate new development for Nasiriyah’s political landscape.

“It is entirely inappropriate for officials to engage in mutual accusations over unethical conduct,” he stated, urging for a swift resolution to these tensions.

Aziz called for efforts to stabilize the political environment, enabling the city to focus on development and realize its potential as an emerging tourist destination.