Dhi Qar governor's office refutes resignation rumors amid social media buzz

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the media office of Dhi Qar Governor Murtada al-Ibrahimi denied reports that the governor had resigned and submitted his resignation to Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the Hikma Movement.

Mutaz al-Habib, the governor's media director, told Shafaq News Agency, "The claims that al-Ibrahimi has stepped down from his position and handed his resignation to al-Hakim are baseless."

Al-Habib urged the public to be cautious about the accuracy of information shared on social media, dismissing the reports as false.

Earlier, social media platforms and websites had circulated unverified claims suggesting that al-Ibrahimi had resigned from his post, reportedly submitting his resignation to Ammar al-Hakim without providing specific reasons.