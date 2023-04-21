Cyber extortion raises concerns for Iraqi families, women most affected

Shafaq News / Raghad shared her harrowing experience of being subjected to cyber blackmail after engaging in a virtual reality affair with a young man she met on social media, who initially promised to marry her. However, things took an ugly turn when the man began demanding money from her in exchange for not publishing the pictures that she had sent him before.

As Raghad found herself in a vulnerable position, she sought the help of her family, particularly her mother, who intervened by speaking to the blackmailer and demanded the deletion of the pictures, with a warning to approach the police otherwise. Fortunately, the blackmailer relented and deleted the pictures, which helped Raghad to get out of the situation.

Reflecting on her experience, Raghad, who is 23 years old, advised fellow females to steer clear of virtual dating and cautioned against sending pictures to anyone, as it could lead to potential cyber blackmail.

Notably, cyber extortion has emerged as a pressing issue and a significant internet-based crime that has been causing concern for Iraqi families. According to the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, women are more susceptible to these crimes, accounting for 70% of the victims, while the remaining 30% comprise men. The age group most vulnerable to such crimes ranges from 15 to 35 years.

While the Ministry has emphasized the need for "optimal immunity" to counter extortion operations, it has also been working on two tracks to eliminate this menace. Nonetheless, it is crucial for individuals to exercise caution and avoid engaging in virtual relationships or sharing personal information and pictures with strangers, as it could potentially lead to grave consequences.

Brig. Gen. Nibras Mohamed Ali, who serves as the director of the Ministry of Interior's rumors division, has revealed that the Ministry has undertaken extensive research on the causes of cybercrime and taken measures to facilitate the reporting process. These measures include establishing hotlines, creating specialized directorates that include women, and providing cybersecurity technical courses to investigating officers.

Brig. Gen. Ali emphasized that the Ministry of Interior has focused on raising cyber awareness by promoting account security operations, educating individuals about electronic fraud methods used by blackmailers, and expediting police work to capture perpetrators promptly. He stated, "In addition to meeting with families and urging them to spend more time with their children (extortion victims), we also urge them to realize that it is not always the victim who sent the photos or videos; rather, the blackmailer uses electronic engineering techniques to gain access to the victim's phone and steal its contents."

Moreover, Brig. Gen. Ali highlighted the significance of reporting incidents involving electronic extortion to police stations and other authorities, as this is the most effective way to curb this rising problem. He further recommended that individuals store their videos and pictures on devices that are not connected to the internet or another computer, as this method offers the best protection against electronic extortion operations.

According to experts, blackmailers rely on their victim's silence and reluctance to report the issue due to fear of tribal or social retribution, in addition to other factors such as the victim's quick trust in others and her propensity to reveal secrets. The fragile nature of family ties and the lack of parental supervision regarding their children's online behavior also play a role in the vulnerability of individuals to such crimes.

Dr. Farah Ghanem, a social researcher, underscored the vital role of mothers in holding children accountable, stating that "the mother is the basis of the real accounting station, as she is a school of various specializations." She also emphasized that "the family is the eye of the censor. When children are five years old and older, mothers should watch over their behavior and warn them about mistakes, defects, and forbidden behavior. As children enter adolescence, mothers also need to keep an eye on their phones."

Ghanem pointed out that the virtual world tends to exploit individuals' feelings and is full of psychopaths. She told Shafaq News Agency, "Girls who experience injustice and oppression, as well as deprivation and a lack of follow-up, education, employment, and care, turn to virtual reality as a release, which could cause them to fall into these psychopaths' traps."

Psychologist Dr. Batoul Issa confirmed that blackmailers often suffer from personality and behavioral disorders and are unfit individuals in society who prey on girls on the internet. She noted that blackmail affects both genders equally and can occur at various ages, making it not uncommon for blackmailers to be young ladies working in gangs that pursue young people.

According to Dr. Issa, individuals who fall prey to cyber extortion not only suffer from exploitation but also experience psychological problems, depression, trauma, and a lack of trust in others in the future. She highlighted that in some cases, parents may even blame the victim and subject them to violence or physical abuse, which could lead them to commit suicide if the parents fail to support them.

Issa emphasized the importance of parents supporting the victim, seeking legal recourse, contacting the police department specialized in handling such cases, and setting up a trap to capture the blackmailer. Moreover, she advised victims to consult a psychiatrist to help them turn a new page once they've learned their lesson.

Attorney Ali Salman explained that Article 430 of the law stipulates that anyone who threatens another with committing a felony against themselves or their property, or against another's soul or property, or by disclosing matters that offend honor, accompanied by a request or assignment of an order or by refraining from acting or intending to do so, shall be punished by imprisonment for up to seven years. He added that the same punishment applies even if the threat is made anonymously or attributed to an existing or alleged secret group.