Breaking the 9-to-5: Freelancing becomes Iraq’s Gen Z new safety net

Rising prices and stagnant wages are pushing a growing number of young Iraqis away from traditional jobs and into freelance work — a shift that has accelerated since the Covid-19 pandemic and is reshaping the country’s labor landscape.

With more than 60% of Iraq’s population under thirty, the surge is driven largely by Generation Z — born between 1997 and 2012 — who see self-employment as a route to higher income and faster skill development than what low-wage private-sector jobs can offer. Estimates show the average private-sector worker earns around 2,000 Iraqi dinars ($1.5) per hour, a rate many say no longer covers basic living costs.

In Baghdad’s Mansour district, Riya Saeed stands among bouquets and scented displays that tell the story of her departure from private-sector employment. Years of long shifts and flat pay convinced her that the job market offered neither security nor growth.

“I worked nine hours a day for about 750,000 dinars (about $570) a month. It wasn’t enough for essentials, let alone improving my skills,” she told Shafaq News. With prices climbing, she said her salary “barely covered clothing, not life.”

Determined to change course, Riya launched a home-based flower business through social media — an effort she admits began with losses due to inexperience. “I lost a lot at first,” she said. “But I believed I would succeed eventually.” That persistence led her to open a small shop near a Baghdad college, where early setbacks quickly turned into steady profits.

A similar transformation took shape for Nahida al-Hassani, who sells handmade soaps and perfumes online. She described her venture as liberating. “Managing my own work gave me full freedom. No routines, no low salaries, no endless instructions. I choose my hours and shape my progress.”

Young men are making the same move. Abd al-Hassan al-Zaidi, who runs a juice shop, sees freelance work as far more promising than formal employment.

“A job helps you survive the month but doesn’t build a future,” he said. “Daily attendance and fixed hours turn a person into a robot. Running your own business gives you room to move — and movement means more income.”

Still, al-Zaidi warned that independent work brings serious challenges: early losses, constant pressure to improve, and the risk of failure for anyone who stops developing their project. “Without patience and continuous effort, no small business survives,” he noted.

Economists say the rise of freelance work reflects a global shift accelerated by the pandemic and technology. Ahmed Abd Rabboh, an economic researcher, told Shafaq News that self-employment has become “one of the core engines of the modern economy,” offering flexibility and enabling young workers to enter the market with diverse skills outside traditional hiring systems. “It boosts innovation and energizes productive and service sectors,” he said.

But Abd Rabbeh also warned of risks in an unregulated environment. The lack of legal protections, social security systems, and financial stability leaves freelancers vulnerable. Without a clear framework, he added, the sector could suffer from falling prices and market fragmentation, threatening the long-term viability of independent ventures.

Despite these challenges, freelance work is gaining ground across Iraq’s major cities — propelled by a young population searching for autonomy, income, and opportunities beyond the constraints of conventional employment.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.