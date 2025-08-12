Beyond Entertainment: Are modern anime and cartoons rewiring Iraqi children’s minds?

Shafaq News

Modern anime and children’s cartoons are no longer just light entertainment in Iraq’s homes and schools. Teachers, researchers, and child-rights advocates warn that high-energy plots, aggressive themes, and hours of unsupervised viewing are influencing how children think, behave, and interact — sometimes with lasting consequences.

In Iraq, where more than half the population is under 25 and internet access has surged in the past decade, foreign-produced media has become a daily companion for many children. Most content arrives via satellite TV, YouTube, and streaming platforms, often dubbed into Arabic and consumed without parental oversight or age classification.

Between Creativity and Overload

From kindergartens in Baghdad to primary schools in Basra, educators say the effects are visible.

“Children who watch these shows struggle to focus and prefer isolation over play,” said Malak Hikmat, a kindergarten teacher in the capital. She noted to Shafaq News that some rush home to watch films, avoid school activities, and occasionally imitate violent behavior. “This indicates a flaw in their personalities, and parents must address the issue quickly.”

Educational researcher Faleh al-Quraishi explains to Shafaq news that modern animated shows can enhance language skills and spark imagination. Yet, he warns, their sheer volume and fast-paced delivery can overwhelm young minds — noting that Disney alone produces around 500 films annually.

Al-Quraishi cites content trends that concern many Iraqi parents: “About 95% of these productions promote violence or aggression, and some attempt to embed inappropriate themes in children’s minds, including material on sexual behavior.”

From a health perspective, al-Quraishi adds that excessive viewing can lead to reduced physical activity, obesity, bone deformities, eye and hearing problems, and psychological issues such as apathy, depression, and neglect of hobbies and abilities.

These warnings align with World Health Organization guidance, which recommends no screen time for infants and less than an hour daily for children under five, and with American Academy of Pediatrics advice urging families to set clear media plans and watch with young children.

Moral and Cultural Concerns

Women’s and children’s rights activist Lina Ali argues that many modern cartoons undermine children’s perception, focus, and emotional stability. Unlike older productions with clear moral lessons, she says, much of today’s content “glorifies evil, blurs gender distinctions, and includes subtle sexual themes.”

Ali points, in an interview with Shafaq News, to studies showing that background music and sound effects can also influence perception and concentration, sometimes correlating with declining academic performance.

Global Evidence, Local Relevance

A 2023 JAMA Pediatrics study in Japan, tracking more than 7,000 children, found that increased screen time at age one was linked to communication and problem-solving delays by ages two and four. While not definitive proof of causation, the findings add to evidence that heavy early exposure can affect attention and behavior.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, over 95% of adolescents in many countries are online daily, with problematic use on the rise. In the UK, Ofcom reports that animation and short-form videos are among the most consumed formats by children, often viewed alone on mobile devices.

While these are global trends, Iraqi educators say the impact is amplified by weak content regulation, rapid technology adoption, and limited parental guidance.

In southern provinces and Baghdad alike, teachers report more solitary play, reduced social interaction, and irritability when screens are removed.

Psychology professor Manahil al-Saleh describes childhood as “one of the most important and sensitive stages” for learning and personality development. She notes that animated films, with their appealing visuals, leave strong impressions and often feature aggressive characters that foster fear, anxiety, and negative behaviors.

“Most children watch cartoons alone and gravitate toward programs featuring killing,” she tells Shafaq News, adding that reactions can range from fear to direct imitation — a pattern worsened when families fail to set limits on both content and screen time.

From Homes to Classrooms: Possible Solutions

Teacher Hikmat recommends parents reintroduce carefully selected classics with moral and educational value, avoiding exaggerated, unrealistic characters such as those in Masha and the Bear or SpongeBob SquarePants.

On the other hand, Al-Quraishi suggests introducing “screen literacy” as a school subject, teaching children how to recognize harmful content and manage viewing habits — an approach in line with UNESCO’s push for media literacy worldwide.

Experts agree that the most effective strategy is not a total ban, but a balanced approach: choosing age-appropriate content, setting daily time limits, co-viewing to guide interpretation, and keeping certain spaces in the home device-free.

In Iraq, where the next generation is growing up with unprecedented exposure to global media, the challenge is not simply to shield children from harmful influences, but to equip them — and their parents — with the tools to navigate a fast-changing digital landscape.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.