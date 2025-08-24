Battered Skyline: Baghdad’s architectural identity under threat

Shafaq News

Walking through the alleys of Baghdad, 70-year-old Aqil al-Yasiri pauses to observe the houses—old and new—shaking his head at what he calls “chaotic construction.”

“In the past, we could easily distinguish a house built in the 1970s, 1980s, or 1990s. We recognized Jewish or Ottoman styles. Today, houses are built haphazardly, carrying no clear identity,” al-Yasiri told Shafaq News. “Even apartment buildings have become a source of visual pollution, covered with odd materials and uncomfortable colors. It is sad to see our architectural identity fading.”

Over the past decade, Baghdad has witnessed an unprecedented construction boom. High-rises, apartment complexes, and malls now dominate the skyline, backed by both the state and private investment. But experts warn that this growth has erased Iraq’s traditional urban character and replaced it with imported, fragmented styles.

Shift Toward Vertical Living

Architect Hadeel Karim explained that Iraq has moved away from single-family homes to vertical housing blocks.

“The change stems from limited land, soaring prices, high demand for housing, and the influx of foreign investment,” she told Shafaq News.

According to Karim, many young families prefer gated “compound” living, with security, garages, and elevators. “The surge in projects is clear—hundreds of new residential towers, malls, and offices—but most lack Iraqi identity. Many designs are random or imported with no local flavor.”

Still, some young Iraqi architects, like Karim, are pushing back. He pointed to Nawaf Mohammed, who recently won first prize in an urban design competition for his Palm Tower project, inspired by the trunk of the Iraqi palm tree. “Such efforts, though limited, are crucial. They reintroduce heritage in modern language—exactly what Iraqi cities need, just as major capitals worldwide have done.”

Divided Responsibilities

The Ministry of Housing and Construction recently drafted sustainability guidelines for new projects, including thermal insulation. But ministry spokesman Nabil al-Saffar said heritage design is “the responsibility of Baghdad Municipality, not the ministry,” noting that the municipality has restored elements of al-Rashid and al-Mutanabbi streets to reflect historic identity.

Yet, unregulated vertical construction continues, erasing gardens and green spaces, while front-yard setbacks have disappeared as land values rise.

Imported Designs, Lost Context

Architect Ghassan Hassan al-Khafaji sees the deeper problem in the absence of binding architectural codes. “Iraqi buildings are now shaped by imported design patterns that clash with local culture and climate. The result is hybrid facades that weaken the sense of belonging,” he said.

He added that many projects ignore traditional environmental adaptations, relying instead on expensive, foreign technologies. “This not only undermines sustainability but has fractured historic city fabrics. In Baghdad, Mosul, Kirkuk, and Erbil, unregulated high-rises have cut into historic skylines and eroded craftsmanship linked to traditional architecture.”

Al-Khafaji argued that reviving Iraqi identity requires enforceable design rules rooted in local heritage and sustainability, tracing the current disarray partly to a 2004 law that allowed third floors in residential homes, disrupting the skyline. “Old houses used to retreat five meters from the street; many new ones have none.”

An Identity Crisis

Architect Luban Faris went further, warning of long-term consequences. “Today’s random styles—from Roman to Gothic to Baghdad-inspired—reflect an identity crisis,” she said. “Baghdad is not Dubai or Tokyo. Building gated compounds in its historic core damages its legacy and ignores its climate.”

Faris stressed that without clear planning laws, the capital risks losing its unique architectural heritage altogether. “We need a comprehensive plan that starts with clear codes and produces an authentic, cohesive style that preserves Baghdad’s distinct identity.”