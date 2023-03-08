Barzani invites German companies to operate in KRI

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, called on to further enhance economic relations between Berlin and Erbil.

Barzani stated during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, "I thank the German government and parliament for recognizing the genocide committed against the Yazidis. This helped define the crime committed against our Yazidi brothers and sisters worldwide, and I hope that other countries follow Germany's lead and extend their support beyond recognition, to provide aid and assistance in rebuilding and allowing the Yazidis to return to their homes."

Barzani added that the largest Kurdish community resides in Germany, and the closeness between Kurds and Germany exists.

"Many Yazidis sought refuge in Germany when they were attacked by ISIS, and Germany's aid and assistance during the war against the organization are appreciated and recognized by Kurdistan."

The PM added, "Germany has helped us significantly in defeating ISIS and has continued to provide military assistance to the Peshmerga forces."

During their meeting, the two sides discussed various issues, including consolidating democracy and implementing the law, combating terrorism, improving living conditions for the people of Kurdistan, and strengthening relations with other countries, especially Germany.

The Prime Minister invited German companies operating in the Region to provide further assistance to help develop the economy in the region, which is a fundamental principle in achieving stability and security in the region as a whole.

The two parties also shed light on the situation in Sinjar and emphasized the necessity for the displaced to return to their homes, while providing them with the necessary services, and ensuring that the Sinjar agreement is implemented.