Al-Amiri’s dismissal looms after Shiite Forces’ Coordination Framework approaches the verge of irrevocable disintegration

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework is on the verge of complete disintegration, a source from inside the consortium of the Iraqi Shiite forces revealed, as the hope of a comeback from the early parliamentary elections' defeat fades with the approach of the announcements of the final results.

The Coordination Framework comprises the Shiite forces that do not recognize the October 10 election results, for many of which did not secure the number of seats they expected.

Hadi al-Amiri's al-Fatah Alliance, which serves as a political umbrella for influential Shiite factions closely linked to Iran, is at the helm of these forces.

The Alliance of National State Forces, led by Ammar al-Hakim and Haidar al-Abadi, and the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, are also parts of the Framework.

"The crack of the Coordination Framework emerged with the Electoral Commission's announcement that the results of the manual recount are consistent with the electronic results in some constituents, on which most of the losing forces relied," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News agency.

"The Sadrist Movement's delegation visit to meet with the National Wisdom Movement's leader Ammar al-Hakim to discuss the Sadrists' strategy in forming the next government has deepened the features of disintegration," the source said, "the Coordination Framework will disband after the announcement of the approval of the election results."

They are disappointed with the results of the primaries, calling them "fabricated," and demanding a manual recount of the ballots across the country. The Electoral Commission declined the nationwide manual recount but approved manually recounting the votes of 2,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from a total of 55,041 contested.

Manual counting, according to the Electoral Commission, is 100% synonymous with the electronic results in governorates where the manual counting has been completed.

On dismissing Hadi al-Amiri from al-Fatah Alliance’s presidency and replacing him by Faleh al-Fayyad, the source stated, “the proposal was put forward since the Coordination Framework's first day. The proposal has evolved into more of a recommendation that shall be implemented, with al-Amiri declaring his willingness to accept the consequences and sacrificing smaller losses to keep bigger gains in allocations, important positions, and ministerial portfolios.”

The source continued, "al-Amiri's continuance on the head of the bloc is contingent upon the failure of a Sadrist candidate to take over the government."

The allegations, according to Ali Fadlallah, spokesperson for Hezbollah's Hoquq Movement, are failed attempts to confuse the Framework's performance, "what some are pushing about the framework's collapse are failed attempts to mislead its performance, which renews its commitment to the right to manually recount all EVMs in the country.”

On the other hand, Regulators such as the United Nations and the European Union has recognized Iraq's election. In contrast, the losing groups and factions had threatened to resort to violence if the announced results were adopted, prompting fears of extensive internal warfare.