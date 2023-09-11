A challenging journey for Iraq on the path to 11 billion trees

Shafaq News / Iraq is currently confronted with a pressing requirement to confront its environmental issues. Experts emphasize the urgent necessity of planting more than 11 billion trees in a nation where officially recognized green areas classified as "forests" make up just 2% of its total land area. In parallel, almost 59% of Iraq's land is at risk of degradation, primarily due to desertification and the removal of orchards.

Environmental specialists advocate for the rejuvenation and restoration of forests, as well as the strategic tree planting initiatives that lie ahead. This endeavor has the potential to alleviate air pollution in Iraq, which arises from detrimental emissions, industrial activities, and waste disposal.

Iraq currently ranks as the world's second-most polluted nation, and its capital, Baghdad, stands 13th among global cities in pollution levels, according to a recent survey conducted by a Swiss air purification device manufacturer.

As Iraq enters a period of heightened global concern due to the impacts of climate change and global warming, experts stress the need for innovative strategies distinct from previous decades to combat these challenges.

Iraq has experienced the effects of climate change in recent years in an unprecedented and severe manner, ranking as the fifth-most impacted nation globally by climate change, according to assessments by the Iraqi Ministry of Environment and the United Nations.

Moreover, the country faces an annual loss of 100,000 hectares of land to desertification, and a water crisis has led to a 50% reduction in agricultural land, as reported by official sources.

Causes of shrinking forest areas:

The reduction of forested areas, both in Iraq as a whole and specifically in the city of Mosul, can be attributed to various factors. These include the consequences of wars and wildfires, as well as unauthorized deforestation and the conversion of agricultural land into residential areas. Additionally, rising temperatures and the occurrence of strong winds carrying dust and sand have negatively impacted weather conditions and the lives of people in the country.

Dr. Ayad Hani Al-Allaf, a professor of sustainable green fruit at the College of Agriculture and Forestry at the University of Mosul, emphasized the need for afforestation efforts and the expansion of vegetative cover, commonly referred to as "green belts," within urban and residential areas. This can be achieved through the planting of various forest and orchard trees within a clear agricultural plan tailored to the geographic and climatic characteristics of the region.

According to experts, this endeavor necessitates the selection of tree species capable of withstanding the current conditions in the country while requiring minimal water resources for growth. Through this approach, new forests can be cultivated by harnessing the potential of these trees.

Tree Selection for Resilience:

Anas Al-Taie, the Director of the "Muthabiroon for Good" Foundation, emphasized the impact of global warming and climate change on the growth of certain trees, particularly during the scorching summer months when temperatures can reach up to 50 degrees Celsius. These extreme conditions have resulted in the demise of many trees.

Al-Taie explained to Shafaq News Agency that trees that have proven their ability to withstand these changes include eucalyptus, jacaranda, zinnia, tamarisk, casuarina, and ghaf trees. They are not only resilient to drought but can also endure the challenges of post-growth stages, sometimes spanning up to four years.

Among the trees that align with Iraq's environmental and climatic conditions, especially amidst rising temperatures, are acacia, Christ's thorn, tamarisk, casuarina, sabkha, robinia, Washingtonia, eucalyptus, cypress, pine, and thuja. Additionally, fruit-bearing trees such as olive and tamarisk, known as "sedir," have been recommended by experts for their suitability for Iraq's environment.

Reviving Mosul's Forests:

In light of this, the Directorate of Agriculture in Nineveh has formulated strategic plans over the past two years to address reforestation and forest-related challenges and to breathe life back into artificial forests. According to Dr. Rabea’ Youssef, the Director of Agriculture in Nineveh, these plans involve the selection of trees suited for Nineveh's climate, such as eucalyptus and pine trees.

Youssef further informs Shafaq News Agency that the reforestation rate in Nineveh has exceeded 70%, with a predominant focus on planting heat and cold-resistant eucalyptus trees. These trees also hold the potential for various applications, including the production of high-quality eucalyptus honey, recognized as one of the finest types of honey globally.

Regarding the forests in Nineveh, Youssef explains that the approximately 50-dunam Sinjar Forest is slated for full restoration in the coming days. Continuous efforts are underway to revive the Ba’aj Forest, covering around a thousand dunams as industrial forests and green areas. Additionally, pistachio trees will be planted in the Qosh area, and palm trees in the Mahalbiya region.

Afforestation and its environmental benefits:

Experts emphasize that planting trees in these areas will improve air and soil quality, preventing erosion. At the same time, these trees act as buffers against dust storms and strong winds in urban areas. They also aid in temperature reduction and the absorption of pollutants.

Another benefit of afforestation is the promotion of eco-tourism, which provides employment opportunities for the youth in these areas. Additionally, it enhances public health, offers recreational opportunities, and provides stress relief. Trees also provide protection against ultraviolet radiation, reduce noise levels, and combat feelings of depression.

The significance of forest trees lies in their ability to draw carbon dioxide from the air and store it within their structures while releasing oxygen. This process helps maintain the balance of gases in the atmosphere, according to experts.

For these reasons, experts call on the Iraqi government, the Ministry of Agriculture, and relevant departments to prioritize afforestation efforts and expand forested areas to rejuvenate existing forests.

They also emphasize the importance of supporting civil initiatives and not solely relying on old-growth forests. Instead, efforts should focus on creating new forests and planting trees suitable for the current environmental conditions in the country, as suggested by Omar Abdul Latif, a member of the "Iraq Green Observatory," specializing in environmental matters.