Yemen under attack: Israel strikes Houthi-controlled ports

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Air Force has launched a series of strikes on Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen, targeting what it claims are launch sites for attacks against the country, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The operation followed an earlier evacuation order issued by the Israeli military for the ports of Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and As-Salif. Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee labeled the sites “active threats,” urging individuals to vacate the areas without delay.

#عاجل تحذير لكل المتواجدين في الموانئ البحرية التي يسيطر عليها النظام الحوثي الإرهابي⭕️ميناء رأس عيسى⭕️ميناء الحديدة⭕️ميناء الصليف🔴أمامكم تحذير هام وعاجل🔴نظرًا لقيام النظام الحوثي الإرهابي باستخدام الموانئ البحرية لصالح أنشطته الإرهابية نحث جميع المتواجدين في هذه الموانئ… pic.twitter.com/3ySkzXCYRR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 11, 2025

Details regarding the scale or impact of the strikes have not yet been disclosed.