Yemen's Houthis hit Saudi oil tanker off Yanbu coast

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi (Ansarallah) movement on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a missile strike on a Saudi oil tanker off the coast of Yanbu, describing it as the eighth Saudi oil tanker targeted since the group launched its "naval blockade" against the Kingdom on July 22.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that several ballistic missiles were fired at the tanker, identified as Wafaa, claiming that the vessel was directly hit.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت سفينة "وفاء" النفطية السعودية شمالي البحر الأحمر أمام منطقة "ينبع" وذلك بعدد من الصواريخ الباليستية محققة إصابة دقيقة بفضل الله، وذلك في إطار معادلة "الحصار بالحصار". pic.twitter.com/BGw1NHqBpZ — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) August 5, 2026

The group also reported that it had forced 29 Saudi oil tankers to reverse course in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, adding that the naval blockade would continue and intensify regardless of the consequences.

On Tuesday, India's Ministry of External Affairs disclosed that an Indian-flagged commercial vessel sank off the coast of Yemen following an attack in the Red Sea, with all 14 crew members rescued.