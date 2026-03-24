Unidentified drones fall in southern Iraq without damage
2026-03-24T18:48:10+00:00
Shafaq News- Dhi Qar/ Babil
Two drones fell in southern Iraq on Tuesday, with no casualties or damage reported, sources told Shafaq News.
A source in Dhi Qar said an unidentified drone crashed in an agricultural village east of Al-Nasiriyah. Residents alerted security forces, which sealed off the area and moved the drone to a secure location.
Babil’s media crisis cell said authorities detonated another drone under control after it fell in a remote area of Al-Hashimiyah district, also without losses.