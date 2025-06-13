US distances itself from Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed late Thursday that the United States was not involved in Israel’s military strikes against Iran, describing the operation as a “unilateral action” by Tel Aviv.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran,” Rubio said in a statement issued by the White House shortly after reports of explosions in Tehran surfaced. “We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

Rubio noted that Israel had informed Washington of its intention to strike and had framed the action as a matter of self-defense. He emphasized that President Donald Trump’s administration has taken “all necessary steps” to ensure the safety of US personnel and maintain coordination with regional partners.

The remarks came as Israel confirmed launching Operation Rising Lion, a broad military campaign that targeted key Iranian nuclear and military sites. Iranian media reported explosions in Tehran and other cities.

“Iran should not target US interests or personnel,” Rubio warned, making clear that while the US was not a party to the strikes, it would act to defend its assets if provoked.