US ambassador reveals Israel sent Iron Dome battery to the UAE

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel had sent an Iron Dome air defense battery and personnel to the United Arab Emirates to help operate the system, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Tel Aviv, Huckabee described the relations between Israel and the UAE as exceptional under the Abraham Accords, the 2020 normalization agreement that established diplomatic ties between both sides.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, covertly deployed in the United Arab Emirates, intercepted a missile launched from Iran on May 4.