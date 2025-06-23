US Embassy in Qatar issues shelter alert

Shafaq News/ The US Embassy in Qatar advised American citizens on Monday to shelter in place, describing the move as taken “out of an abundance of caution,” as Qatari authorities affirmed that the country remains secure.

The advisory did not specify any particular threat but came amid heightened concerns following Iran’s renewed warnings of retaliation against the United States over recent strikes on its nuclear facilities.

The embassy's message prompted several Doha-based institutions to issue internal alerts to staff and students. However, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al Ansari emphasized in a statement that the situation remains stable, and the embassy’s recommendation was not linked to any specific danger.

Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East and the forward headquarters of US Central Command, accommodating approximately 10,000 American troops. Iran had warned the US that any involvement in the Israeli war would trigger retaliation against its interests in the Middle East.

The alert came hours after the US Embassy in Bahrain announced a temporary reduction in on-site staff, citing rising instability in the region.