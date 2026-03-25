UN condemns Iran strikes on Gulf, urges compensation

Shafaq News- Geneva

The UN Human Rights Council condemned Iranian strikes on Gulf states on Wednesday and called on Tehran to compensate affected countries for damage to energy sites and civilian infrastructure.

In an emergency session, the council urged Iran to halt all attacks and criticized moves it said threaten navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

A group of countries is expected to present a draft resolution addressing what they described as recent Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The council also scheduled a separate emergency session for Friday to examine the impact of the conflict on children, following reports of a deadly strike on a school in Iran at the start of the war. Iran says more than 150 children were killed in that incident.

🔴URGENT #HRC61#Iran : le Conseil des droits de l’homme de l'@ONU_fr tiendra un débat urgent le 27 mars sur la frappe contre une école à Minab.Date : vendredi 27 mars 2026Heure : 09h00 GMT+1Lieu : @ONUGenevePlus d'info ➜https://t.co/91M0Ki1aK6 pic.twitter.com/PTYCd9aJY2 — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) March 25, 2026

Iran says its operations target US military sites in the region in response to US-Israeli attacks launched on Feb. 28.