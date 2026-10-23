Two gunmen killed in attack on Israeli post near al-Khalil
Shafaq News- West Bank
Two gunmen were killed on Friday morning after opening fire on an Israeli military observation post near al-Khalil (Hebron) in the southern occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said.
Six people were wounded, according to Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom.
The attack occurred near Judea Junction, also known as Beit Anun Junction, close to the settlement of Telem. Citing a source, the Walla news site said a Home Front Command reserve battalion staffed the post.
The army sent reinforcements to the area, imposed closures on several nearby Palestinian villages, and is continuing search operations.
No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility so far.
‼️UPDATE: Following the report of a shooting attack in the Judea Junction area, IDF troops eliminated two terrorists and continue searches in the area. A cordon was imposed in the area. Details to follow.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 23, 2026