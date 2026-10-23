Shafaq News- West Bank

Two gunmen were killed on Friday morning after opening fire on an Israeli military observation post near al-Khalil (Hebron) in the southern occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said.

Six people were wounded, according to Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom.

The attack occurred near Judea Junction, also known as Beit Anun Junction, close to the settlement of Telem. Citing a source, the Walla news site said a Home Front Command reserve battalion staffed the post.

The army sent reinforcements to the area, imposed closures on several nearby Palestinian villages, and is continuing search operations.

No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility so far.