Shafaq News- Tehran

Two Iranian police officers were killed and another wounded on Monday when “armed terrorists” attacked a police patrol in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, the provincial police reported, as cited by Iranian media.

The officers came under fire while patrolling the Bampur-Iranshahr road. Security forces launched an operation to pursue the assailants and identify those responsible.

No party has claimed responsibility so far.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has witnessed recurring attacks targeting Iranian security forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Armed opposition groups, including Jaish al-Adl, have claimed responsibility for previous attacks in the province.

In September, an IRGC commander was killed during an operation against what the force described as an “enemy-backed terrorist” group in Sistan and Baluchestan.