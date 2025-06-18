Turkiye weighs mediation as Iran–Israel conflict deepens

Shafaq News/ Turkiye is closely monitoring the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel and has begun implementing precautionary security measures to address potential threats, Turkish political analyst Cuneyt Gok Oglu told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Oglu noted that Ankara is exploring the possibility of acting as a mediator, should the involved parties—including the US, Iran, or Israel—express readiness for dialogue.

He added that current Turkish public opinion, media coverage, and government sentiment are generally supportive of Iran, recognizing the magnitude of the regional challenges at play.

“Ankara is balancing its approach—tightening security while pursuing diplomatic efforts—to safeguard regional stability and national security.”

The Iran–Israel conflict entered its sixth day on Wednesday, with intensified airstrikes resulting in mounting casualties and destruction. Hostilities escalated sharply, with Israel reportedly targeting sensitive sites and hinting at the possible assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has yet to confirm whether Washington will join the war, stating only that the coming days will be decisive.