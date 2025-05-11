Trump heads to Gulf for economic talks

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 to 16 will focus on energy cooperation, investment, and regional security, the US Department of State announced on Sunday.

The trip marks Trump’s first official visit to the Middle East since taking office for a second term and signals a shift toward a business-centered foreign policy. According to the State Department, the president’s engagements will underscore the importance of America’s partnerships in the region, particularly in light of shared economic and security interests.

Trump is expected to be joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, before Rubio continues to Turkiye to participate in an informal NATO foreign ministers’ meeting from May 14 to 16.

The Gulf tour comes at a time of heightened regional uncertainty, including the ongoing war in Gaza, Iran’s nuclear program, and renewed efforts to normalize ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel. While the White House has downplayed the security agenda, Gulf leaders are expected to raise these topics during high-level talks.

Parallel to the president’s itinerary, a Saudi-US investment forum in Riyadh is set to convene top US business executives, including figures from BlackRock, Citigroup, and IBM, to explore expanded commercial cooperation.