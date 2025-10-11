Three Qatari delegates died in Egypt ahead of Gaza summit

Shafaq News – Cairo (updated at 08:43)

Three members of Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, the Gulf nation’s top government body, were killed and two others injured in a car crash near Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Qatar’s embassy in Cairo said on Sunday.

The embassy confirmed in a post on X that the injured officials are receiving treatment at Sharm el-Sheikh International Hospital, and that the bodies of the deceased will be repatriated to Doha later in the day.

سفارة دولة قطر لدى القاهرة تعرب عن بالغ حزنها لوفاة ثلاثة من منتسبي الديوان الأميري وتتابع أوضاع المصابين في حادث مروري بشرم الشيخ pic.twitter.com/Xv4OMrA0Wy — سفارة قطر - القاهرة (@QatarEmb_Cairo) October 12, 2025

Security sources told Reuters the vehicle carrying the diplomats overturned on a curve roughly 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city as the delegation was traveling from its hotel to an official venue.

The diplomats, part of Qatar’s protocol team, were in Sharm el-Sheikh ahead of a high-level international summit set to open Monday, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, to finalize a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, helped broker the first phase of the truce, which includes the release of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Turkish officials also took part in the talks.