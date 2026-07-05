Tehran pledges allies with military shield and diplomatic leverage

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday stated that Tehran will provide military assistance to “Muslims and allied forces if needed,” maintaining that diplomacy and political leverage remain central tools in its regional strategy.

In a press briefing, Ghalibaf noted that any understanding with Washington must respect the territorial integrity of Tehran’s allies and halt the ongoing military conflicts across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Arguing that regional governments have concluded that cooperation with the United States and Israel does not deliver security, he stressed that no peace would be established between Tehran and Washington, reiterating that “the Islamic Republic will not recognize Israel.”

“Implementation of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding remains difficult but possible,” he added, cautioning that diplomacy must reinforce developments on the ground rather than replace them.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump claimed Washington has paused negotiations with Iran for a week to allow funeral rites for the country’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to proceed, casting the decision as being made “because we're nice.”

Marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, Trump asserted that the United States had “knocked the hell out of Iran” and that Tehran was “dying to settle.”

Iran had previously cautioned against military action during the funeral period. Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that Tehran would respond “harshly and immediately” to any attack, urging Washington and Tel Aviv to weigh the consequences of further escalation.

Read more: Iran opens Khamenei funeral week in Tehran