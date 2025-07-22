Syrian official committee reports over 1,400 killed in March coastal violence

Shafaq News - Damascus

On Tuesday, a Syrian investigative committee has released its report on the March violence in the coastal region, attributing the delay in publication to concurrent events in the southern city of Suwayda.

The committee, formed by the Syrian transitional government, documented 930 testimonies related to the coastal incidents and confirmed the deaths of 1,426 individuals, including civilians and former military personnel.

According to the report, 238 members of the public security forces and army were killed by what the committee described as “remnants of the regime.” The committee also stated that these groups had attempted to seize areas along the coast with the aim of establishing a separatist enclave.

The investigation identified 265 individuals as suspected members of these regime-affiliated groups and confirmed that 298 people were found to have committed documented violations.

This is a breaking story...