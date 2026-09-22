Shafaq News- al-Hasakah

Syria’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday opened a Military Police branch in al-Hasakah, with units beginning to deploy and establish positions inside the northeastern city as part of efforts to maintain security and stability.

The move comes as Damascus continues integrating military and security institutions in northeastern Syria under the January 29 agreement with the former Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which provides for the phased integration of military and security forces into the Defense and Interior ministries, along with the transfer of civil institutions and public facilities to state authority. The SDF formally dissolved on August 25 as part of that process, with its fighters integrated into Syrian army brigades and the group ending operations as an independent military force.

Implementation has continued in Hasakah. On September 2, Deputy Governor Ahmad Al-Hilali said Syrian Internal Security forces had deployed in parts of the province, including Al-Talaea Camp and the outskirts of Qamishli. He had earlier said preliminary lists included about 9,000 Asayish personnel, including 1,000 women, for possible integration into the Interior Ministry, subject to individual review and eligibility checks.