Syrian military labels Al-Hol Camp area a closed security zone

The Syrian army on Friday declared the surroundings of Al-Hol camp a “closed security zone” after taking control of the facility east of Hasakah province, northeastern Syria.

According to a circular from the army’s Operations Command, the directive also designated the road running parallel to the camp as a security route where passage is permitted without stopping.

The move follows recent clashes in northeastern Syria between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government-aligned forces, which extended to ISIS detention facilities previously under SDF control, including Al-Hol camp. The SDF withdrew from the camp nearly two weeks ago, which, according to estimates by humanitarian organizations, houses around 26,500 people, including about 14,000 Syrians, 4,000 Iraqis, and 6,200 individuals of other nationalities.

Against this backdrop, US forces have begun transferring ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq, with the latest batch including 300 prisoners out of nearly 7,000 that US Central Command said would be relocated to facilities under Iraqi authority.

The SDF and Damascus reached a comprehensive ceasefire earlier today, providing for the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli as part of a phased integration of military, security, and administrative structures.

