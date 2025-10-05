Syrian government drones strike SDF near Aleppo

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Sunday, seven members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Internal Security units were injured in drone strikes carried out by the Syrian government near Deir Hafer, east of Aleppo.

In a statement, the SDF reported that a drone hit a military vehicle early in the morning, followed by another strike on a patrol later in the day. Artillery fire also targeted nearby residential areas.

New Violations by Damascus Government Militants Following the September Massacre in Deir HaferStatement to the PublicThe militants of the Damascus government continue to escalate their assaults and violations in the regions of northern and eastern Syria, targeting our… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) October 5, 2025

The Syrian government has not yet commented on the incident.

The attacks follow a September 20 strike in Deir Hafer that killed eight civilians, including women and children, according to the group.

Separately, an SDF fighter was wounded in western Deir al-Zor when an explosive device planted by ISIS cells exploded near the village of Muhaymida.

