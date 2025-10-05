Syrian government drones strike SDF near Aleppo

Syrian government drones strike SDF near Aleppo
2025-10-05T20:10:17+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Sunday, seven members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Internal Security units were injured in drone strikes carried out by the Syrian government near Deir Hafer, east of Aleppo.

In a statement, the SDF reported that a drone hit a military vehicle early in the morning, followed by another strike on a patrol later in the day. Artillery fire also targeted nearby residential areas.

The Syrian government has not yet commented on the incident.

The attacks follow a September 20 strike in Deir Hafer that killed eight civilians, including women and children, according to the group.

Separately, an SDF fighter was wounded in western Deir al-Zor when an explosive device planted by ISIS cells exploded near the village of Muhaymida.

Read more: KDP's Barzani and SDF's Abdi talks: key to Syria’s Kurdish future?

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon