Syria to absorb Russian military bases under new agreement

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria will gradually take over two Russian military bases in the country under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Moscow, the Syrian Foreign Ministry reported on Sunday.

Over a three-month period, the Russian bases at Hmeimim Airport and the fourth commercial berth at the port of Tartus will be converted into joint training and qualification centers.

أجرى وزير الخارجية والمغتربين السيد أسعد حسن الشيباني، والوفد المرافق له، جولة ميدانية داخل مطار اللاذقية الدولي وميناء طرطوس، للاطلاع على المنشآت والمرافق التي شملتها مذكرة التفاهم التاريخية بين الجمهورية العربية السورية وجمهورية روسيا الاتحادية. pic.twitter.com/kKKYYVrxa0 — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) August 9, 2026

Russia has maintained a military presence in Syria since 2015 at the request of former President Bashar al-Assad. At the height of its deployment, Moscow maintained around 114 military sites across the country, according to figures from the Russian Ministry of Defense.