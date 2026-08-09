Syria to absorb Russian military bases under new agreement

Syria to absorb Russian military bases under new agreement
2026-08-09T13:43:43+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria will gradually take over two Russian military bases in the country under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Moscow, the Syrian Foreign Ministry reported on Sunday.

Over a three-month period, the Russian bases at Hmeimim Airport and the fourth commercial berth at the port of Tartus will be converted into joint training and qualification centers.

Russia has maintained a military presence in Syria since 2015 at the request of former President Bashar al-Assad. At the height of its deployment, Moscow maintained around 114 military sites across the country, according to figures from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

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