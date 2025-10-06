Syria’s new People's Assembly: 119 members named

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria’s Supreme Electoral Committee announced on Monday the results of the newly formed People's Assembly, naming 119 members in the country’s first parliament since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.

The assembly, which will serve a renewable 30-month term, was formed under the constitutional declaration, rather than through direct national elections.

According to the mechanism outlined in the declaration, regional bodies—appointed by transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa through the Supreme Committee—elected two-thirds of the assembly's 210 members, while the remaining third will be appointed directly by al-Sharaa.

Three provinces, Raqqa, Hasakah, and Suwayda, were excluded from representation due to what authorities cited as “security concerns.”

In a press conference, Committee spokesperson Nuwar Najmeh confirmed that 119 seats were filled, while 21 seats allocated to the excluded provinces remain vacant.

Women won only four percent of the seats, and Christian representation was limited to two members. The sole Jewish candidate did not secure a seat, according to Najmeh.

“The Christian component received only two seats, which is a low level of representation compared to their share of the population,” Najmeh said, adding that “the level of women’s representation does not reflect their role in Syrian society or in political, economic, and social life.”

He acknowledged that some communities were underrepresented in the assembly but noted that the president’s appointments could help balance the composition. However, he stressed that “there is no quota system, and every member of the assembly represents all segments of Syrian society, regardless of sectarian or ethnic affiliation.”