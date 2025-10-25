Increase in armed robberies forces Syria’s Hama Alawites indoors

Shafaq News – Damascus

Armed robberies have surged across Alawite-majority villages in western Hama, spreading fear and paralyzing daily life, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

SOHR said unidentified gunmen have launched swift, violent raids on vehicles, motorcycles, and shops—often in daylight and using firearms—forcing residents indoors after dark and pushing businesses to shut early.

#المرصد_السوريريف #حماة الغربي: موجة جديدة من الـ ـسـ ـلـ ـب والـ ـنـ ـهـ ـب تـ ـهـ ـدد سكان القرى العلوية https://t.co/qP4KzhONs7 — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 25, 2025

The watchdog noted growing public outrage over the government’s failure to respond, warning that “the absence of any deterrent has left communities exposed to escalating violence.”

Describing the region as trapped in a deepening security crisis, with no effective force to protect civilians or contain the unrest, SOHR urged both the government and local armed factions to act immediately, restore order, and hold perpetrators accountable before the situation deteriorates further.

The surge in crime follows a broader pattern of insecurity across Alawite-populated areas in Syria, including parts of Homs and Latakia. The Observatory and local activists have documented rising criminal activity in recent months, often blamed on armed gangs operating with impunity.