Syria’s Damascus Chamber to launch digital platform for traders

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Tuesday, Syria's Damascus Chamber of Commerce announced it will launch an electronic platform to digitize services for traders and investors.

Media Director Nizar al-Miqdad told Shafaq News the system will reduce paperwork and streamline procedures, offering online membership management, certificate issuance, applications, transaction tracking, and electronic payments.

The platform, he added, will also serve Syrians abroad and non-resident investors, allowing them to complete transactions remotely. Advanced encryption will protect member data and financial operations, with the system linked to national e-payment networks and private banks to secure transfers.

The move comes as the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce works to create a unified electronic network. Earlier this year, Syria introduced “Hudhud" (Hoopoe), an e-commerce platform connecting local producers with international buyers.