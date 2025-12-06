Syria’s AANES restricts public events on Al-Assad fall anniversary

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) banned public gatherings and social events scheduled for December 7 and 8, coinciding with the first anniversary of the fall of Bashar Al-Assad regime.

Al-Assad stepped down and left Syria after opposition forces took control of Damascus. Russia later confirmed that he and his family were granted asylum in Moscow under a negotiated transition agreement.

In a statement on Saturday, AANES said the restrictions were imposed in light of current security conditions and the “increased activity of terrorist cells” seeking to incite unrest, stressing that the decision aims to protect civilians and maintain social stability.

The order, the statement added, also prohibits celebratory gunfire and fireworks, warns that violators will face legal consequences, and instructs security forces to ensure full enforcement.

The northeast remains a key zone for US-led Global Coalition forces, which continue patrols and raids against ISIS cells. Coalition officials warn that persistent security gaps, along with tribal tensions and instability in Deir ez-Zor, still provide the group space to regroup and expand its operations.

