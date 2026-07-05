Syria dismantles seven-member “assassination” cell in Hama

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian security forces dismantled a cell specialized in “assassinations” in Al-Ghab Plain, in the Hama countryside, a security source told the state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV on Sunday.

The cell consisted of seven members, with investigations linking one of them to the assassination of a resident from the town of Salhab.

The source did not disclose the identities of the individuals or provide details about their alleged affiliations.