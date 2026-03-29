Syria deploys reinforcements to Iraq border after drone attacks

Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

Syrian Defense Ministry forces deployed significant military reinforcements on Sunday to the border with Iraq in northeastern Syria, following attacks targeting military bases inside Syrian territory that reportedly originated from the Iraqi side.

A security source told Shafaq News that the move came after attacks struck the Kharab al-Jir and Qasrak bases, prompting Syrian forces to spread along the border strip from the al-Yarubiyah crossing in Al-Hasakah countryside to the al-Bukamal crossing in Deir Ez-Zor, adjacent to Iraq’s Al-Anbar province.

‘’The reinforcements include around 100 military vehicles carrying dozens of troops equipped with heavy weapons, aimed at preventing potential security breaches along the border between the two countries,’’ the source added.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that this marks the third batch of reinforcements sent to the area since the start of the recent regional escalation.

ندين بأشد العبارات الهجوم الثاني الذي يستهدف المنطقة الشرقية لسوريا، وتحديداً في بداية هذا اليوم تعرضت قاعدة قسرك الأمريكية الواقعة على أراضينا لهجوم عبر أربع مسيرات أُطلقت من الأراضي العراقية. تم إسقاط المسيرات دون خسائر. نحمل العراق المسؤولية وندعوها لمنع تكرار الهجمات التي… pic.twitter.com/JmAZabfjPL — سمير علي أوسو ( Sîpan Hemo) (@SipanHemoo) March 28, 2026

In a post on X, Syrian Deputy Defense Minister Sipan Hamo said that the Qasrak base was targeted by four drones launched from Iraqi territory, adding that all were intercepted without casualties. He also called on Iraqi authorities to prevent the recurrence of such attacks, urging stronger regional and international cooperation to ensure security and stability.