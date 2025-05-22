Sweeping move: 1,290+ citizenship revoked in Kuwait

Shafaq News/ More than 1,292 individuals have been stripped of their Kuwaiti citizenship, pending final approval by the Cabinet, the Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday.

The ministry reported eight cases involving individuals holding dual nationality, which is not permitted under Kuwaiti law. It also revoked citizenship from 189 people who had obtained it through fraudulent means, including false statements and forged documents. This also applied to individuals who acquired nationality through those cases by dependency.

An additional 73 individuals lost citizenship for similar reasons, including misrepresentation and document falsification, along with those whose status was tied to them.

One person was stripped of nationality for actions considered to undermine allegiance to the state.

The ministry stated that 50 revocations were linked to reasons involving the country’s national interest. A further 967 individuals were also affected under the same grounds. Finally, four more cases were revoked under Article 8, which allows the withdrawal of citizenship when it concerns the higher interest of the state.

The measure comes amid efforts by Kuwaiti authorities to review and regulate citizenship status in line with national law.