Southern Lebanon: Two killed in Israeli strikes

Shafaq News – South Lebanon

Two civilians were killed in separate Israeli drone airstrikes on the southern Lebanese villages of Deir Kifa and Beit Lif, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

Earlier, the ministry reported that ten others, including a young girl, were wounded in Israeli airstrikes that targeted several areas in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

From November 27, 2024, to June 7, 2025, Israel committed more than 3,700 violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. As a result of these violations, about 195 people were killed and 435 others were injured.