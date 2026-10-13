Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

A Saudi airstrike hit the Yemen Petroleum Company in Al-Sabahah, west of Sanaa, on Tuesday, after the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Houthis exchanged threats over possible strikes, Houthi-affiliated media reported.

The Coalition urged civilians to evacuate an oil company facility and a central station in Sanaa, prompting the Houthis to threaten retaliatory strikes against Saudi oil facilities and airports.

قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف تطلب من المدنيين إخلاء موقع شركة النفط اليمنية / محطة الصباحة المركزية بصنعاء بحسب الخارطة التوضيحية للموقع، وذلك لسلامتهم. https://t.co/grg2zVDpS9 — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 13, 2026

Houthi movement’s spokesperson, Yehya Saree, warned that any Saudi strikes on Sanaa would be met with a “harsh and painful” response in Riyadh, calling on experts, engineers, and other employees at Saudi oil facilities to stay away from locations the group considers potential targets.

Houthis also renewed warnings to airlines, airport personnel, and passengers regarding Saudi airports and airspace previously identified by the movement.

The spokesperson said the group would target Aramco’s headquarters in Dammam, King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, and an Aramco refinery in Riyadh if Saudi Arabia proceeded with strikes on the sites announced by the coalition.

القوات المسلحة اليمنية تجدد تحذيرها لجميع الموظفين من الخبراء والمهندسين والعمال في جميع المنشآت النفطية السعودية من التواجد في الأماكن التي تمثل أهدافا لقواتنا حتى لا يعرضوا حياتهم للخطر سواء التي تم استهدافُها من قبل أو غيرها كما تجدد تحذيرها لشركات الملاحة الجوية في المجالات والمطارات والمسافرين والعاملين فيها التي تم الإعلان عنها سابقا. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 13, 2026

Separately, the Saudi-led coalition said its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed three drones north of Riyadh. Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television reported two Saudi airstrikes on the Bani Mu'in and Bakeel areas in the Razih border district. The reports could not be independently verified.