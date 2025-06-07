SDF revives crude, gas transfers to Damascus

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have resumed daily oil and gas shipments to government-held areas, fulfilling terms of the March 2025 agreement, Syrian media reported.

The deal, signed by transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, grants Damascus oversight over SDF-controlled territories and paves the way for integrating SDF fighters into the national army.

Under the accord, the SDF delivers between 10,000 and 15,000 barrels of crude oil per day from fields in Deir ez-Zor and al-Hasakah to refineries in Homs and Baniyas, in addition to over 1 million cubic meters of natural gas piped daily from al-Hasakah to the Rayyan power station near Homs.

Petroleum engineer Osama al-Salem estimated current output from SDF-controlled fields at around 75,000 barrels per day—well below Syria’s pre-war average of 400,000 barrels. “Production remains unstable due to sabotage threats, frequent breakdowns, and limited access to spare parts,” he explained.

Years of conflict and international sanctions have severely damaged Syria’s energy infrastructure. Pipelines and refineries across the country remain in disrepair, forcing operators to rely on improvised fixes and locally fabricated components.

Despite the agreement, tensions persist. The SDF has continued independent recruitment and training activities, raising doubts over full military integration, although negotations are ongoing to clarify command structures and coordination with the Ministry of Defense.