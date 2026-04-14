SDF chief heads to Damascus for Syria integration talks

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi on Tuesday arrived in Damascus for talks with officials on integrating the Kurdish-led force into the Syrian government, a source told Shafaq News.

Abdi was accompanied by Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria official Ilham Ahmed for meetings with Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, and other officials to review the January agreement, which includes phased military and administrative integration, deployment of state security forces in Hasakah and Qamishli, and the transfer of civil institutions and border crossings to state control.

Discussions today will focus on merging SDF and internal security forces, managing border crossings, restoring state institutions in Hasakah and Kobani, and facilitating the return of displaced people, the source clarified.

Talks between the two sides have continued without a breakthrough despite repeated meetings in Damascus since January, with earlier negotiations stalling over disagreements on governance and central control, even as both sides publicly commit to integration.