Russia expands military presence at Qamishli Airport

Shafaq News – Qamishli

Russian forces have strengthened their presence at Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria through a series of overnight operations involving infrastructure upgrades and expansion, according to local Syrian media citing a well-informed source.

The source said the measures included the refurbishment of positions used by Russian aircraft within the airport, the hoisting of the Russian flag, and the expansion of accommodations for soldiers and officers near the main terminal building.

The reports did not provide further details on the number of additional troops or the type of equipment brought in. No official comment has yet been issued by Russian authorities or local administrative bodies regarding the reported developments.

Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the arrival of new reinforcements at US military bases in northeastern Syria, "as part of a repositioning effort and fortification upgrades across several locations in anticipation of potential security or regional escalation."