Shafaq News- Muscat

Monday’s regional meeting in Salalah between Iran, Iraq and Gulf Arab states has been postponed to a later date, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced.

Albusaidi attributed the postponement to the need for consensus, reaffirming Oman’s commitment to dialogue that supports regional stability and lasting cooperation. The Oman News Agency said the decision was intended to create suitable conditions for constructive talks and sustainable understandings that support regional security and peace.

In the interests of consensus the regional meeting set for tomorrow in Salalah has been postponed. We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region 🇧🇭 🇮🇷 🇮🇶 🇰🇼 🇴🇲 🇶🇦 🇸🇦 🇦🇪 — Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) September 13, 2026

Iranian Foreign Ministry Director-General for Persian Gulf Affairs Mohammad Alibek told the official IRNA news agency that the postponement followed requests from some regional countries and was jointly agreed by Iran and Oman, adding that Tehran would coordinate closely with Muscat to set a new date.

The meeting was expected to bring together host Oman, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, but Manama announced on Saturday that it would boycott the talks following alleged Iranian attacks on the country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Sunday that participating countries were due to receive details and maps of an Iran-Oman agreement setting out new routes for vessels entering and leaving the Strait of Hormuz. He stressed that the agreement does not itself mean reopening the strategic waterway.