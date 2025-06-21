Red Sea alert: Houthis to target US ships if Washington backs Israel

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) threatened to target the US interests in the Red Sea if Washington supports Israeli military operations against Iran.

“If the US involves in an attack and aggression against Iran with the Israeli enemy, the armed forces will target its ships and warships in the Red Sea,” the group wrote on X.

The Houthis described Israel as “the aggressor against Iran,” referencing previous operations in Gaza and current attacks on Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. It further accused Tel Aviv of seeking regional dominance, allegedly underwritten both openly and strategically by the United States.

The movement explained that the objective of this project is to “confiscate the freedom, independence, and dignity of our nation,” while also aiming to erode the region’s identity, occupy land, exploit resources, and normalize violations of sacred sites and human life.

The statement comes amid reports indicating that the United States is preparing to support Israel militarily in its confrontation with Iran.

Tensions have sharply escalated following Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion, a campaign of targeted strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. The operation has killed several senior commanders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and several key nuclear scientists.

Iran responded with True Promise 3, its most extensive direct attack on Israeli territory to date. The retaliatory operation has so far included 18 waves of missile and drone strikes.