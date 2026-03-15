Prolonged Iran war risks Israeli nuclear escalation

Shafaq News- Washington

Israel has endured the “heaviest strikes in its history,” a US senior official cautioned on Sunday, noting that a prolonged war with Iran could push the country toward considering the use of nuclear weapons.

During an episode of his All-In podcast, David Sacks, US President Donald Trump’s adviser on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies, portrayed Israel as facing severe challenges, drawing comparisons with the 12-day war in June 2025. He observed that although Iran launched more missiles and drones during that earlier conflict, the current fighting has produced heavier human losses, greater infrastructure damage, and widespread displacement despite its shorter duration.

Calling for a swift exit from the conflict, Sacks argued that Washington has already achieved its primary objective by significantly weakening Iran’s military capabilities. “This is a good time to declare victory and get out,” he asserted, stressing the importance of de-escalation through a ceasefire or a negotiated settlement with Tehran.

He further cautioned that if the war continues, Israel’s air defense systems could eventually be exhausted under sustained attacks, posing a threat to the country’s security or large portions of it.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Tel Aviv is moving toward ending operations against Iran within weeks. Citing Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Israel Hayom pointed to early April —coinciding with the Passover holiday— as a possible timeframe for concluding the campaign.

Israeli officials also acknowledged that the chances of toppling Iran’s ruling system are now lower than initial assessments made before the confrontation began.