U.S.-Japan Defense Leaders Look to Strengthen Rules-Based Order

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III told Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada that the U.S. pledged to make the already close alliance with Tokyo even closer.

Austin welcomed his Japanese counterpart, Minister Yasukazu Hamada, to the Pentagon on his first visit to Washington.

"I'm looking forward to working together to continue strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance." He said.

The U.S. top official stressed that the relationship between the two countries "remains a cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. And our countries are bound by deep friendship and trust, as well as by our common interests and shared democratic values. We also share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order as championed by the late Prime Minister Abe."

"But China's recent aggressive behavior and Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine are serious challenges to that vision. So let's be clear. China's coercive actions in the Taiwan Strait and the waters surrounding Japan are provocative, destabilizing, and unprecedented."

"Our response, together with Japan and our other allies and partners, has been responsible, steady, and resolute. Let me also reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan. And that includes our commitment to credible and resilient extended deterrence, using the full range of our conventional and nuclear capabilities." The defense minister pointed out.

Austin added that the United States would discuss ways to strengthen further the defense cooperation with Japan, including joint efforts to modernize a U.S.-Japan alliance and bolster integrated deterrence.

