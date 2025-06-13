Ongoing Israeli attack: 4 waves, Iranian seniors killed

Shafaq News/ Israel carried out a wave of unprecedented airstrikes deep inside Iran early Friday, targeting military and nuclear sites, as Iranian state media confirmed the deaths of senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The attacks reportedly extended to additional cities beyond the capital, and until publishing this report a fourth wave of attacks was recorded. Iranian state television reported the death of General Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, in strikes that hit Tehran.

The broadcast also confirmed the deaths of nuclear scientists, the former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Fereydoon Abbasi, and the President of Azad University, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, in the attacks.

In addition, reports revealed that Ali Shamkhani, senior advisor to the Supreme Leader, sustained critical injuries after his residence was targeted.