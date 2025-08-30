On International Day: Over 181,000 people remain forcibly disappeared in Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Saturday, Syrian organizations and international bodies renewed their call to uncover the fate of tens of thousands of missing persons, marking the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

In its annual report, the Syrian Network for Human Rights revealed it had documented at least 181,312 individuals, including 5,332 children and 9,201 women (adult females), who remain arbitrarily detained or forcibly disappeared in Syria from March 2011 to August 2025.

The Network’s database revealed that Bashar al-Assad’s regime is responsible for more than 90% of enforced disappearances (about 177,000 cases.)

On the occasion of the #InternationalDayOfEnforcedDisappearance, the #SNHR issued its fourteenth annual report on enforced disappearances in #Syria.The SNHR's database indicates that there are at least 177,057 forcibly disappeared persons.Full report: https://t.co/flr5IaTpYf pic.twitter.com/H0Yyz91l6r — Syrian Network (@snhr) August 30, 2025

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that in 2025 alone, it documented 2,512 civilians as abducted, missing, or forcibly disappeared. The observatory added that enforced disappearance has also targeted the Druze community during recent events, while both the current government and former al-Assad regime have maintained silence and indifference, on what it called “one of the country’s most dangerous files for security and social stability.”