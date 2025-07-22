New party in Syria amid accusations of new regime collusion with Israel

Shafaq News – Beirut/Damascus

Mahmoud Muwaldi, General Coordinator of the Syrian National Liberation Party's provisional founding committee, confirmed to Shafaq News on Tuesday the official launch of the new party inside Syria, with preliminary activities initiated from Lebanon.

The announcement comes amid sharp accusations directed at the Damascus government led by transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, which Muwaldi claims has compromised Syria’s national identity through a covert arrangement involving Israel and select Druze figures.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News, Muwaldi, who also serves as head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Front in Syria, stated that “what has been referred to as the Baku Agreement [between Syrian and Israeli officials] reveals dangerous alliances that have effectively placed large swaths of southern Syria under Zionist control, amid official silence and the complicity of individuals tied to the regime.”

Pressed by Shafaq News to clarify the details of the alleged agreement and the names of those involved, Muwaldi declined to elaborate, citing “security reasons” and the need for “internal political preparation” before full disclosure.

“This moment represents a gradual collapse of the national identity,” he warned, adding that “the ruling authority is relinquishing national constants in exchange for remaining in power—at a time when popular and youth-led movements opposing multiple occupations and the regime itself are gaining ground.”

Regarding the newly launched party, Muwaldi emphasized that the Syrian National Liberation Party is not an entirely new formation, but rather a unification of several nationalist movements that emerged in the aftermath of what he described as the “collapse of the national project.” According to him, the party aims to operate both inside and outside Syria, working toward restoring national sovereignty and building a non-exclusionary state that represents all Syrians.

He noted that public sentiment in Syria is marked by “anger and despair” amid a stalled political horizon and diminishing confidence in any potential for internal reform, calling for broad political and grassroots mobilization to confront both foreign occupation and what he described as the “general collapse” of the country’s institutions.

The announcement of the new party coincides with ongoing restructuring efforts by the Islamic Resistance Front in Syria, also known as “Awliya al-Baas.” The group declared in March that it had transitioned into a permanent front aimed at confronting “division and displacement,” presenting itself as a unifying force for Syrians across sectarian lines.

Despite some public assumptions that the group has ties with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Iranian Quds forces, both sides have not officially confirmed direct links.