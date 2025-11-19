Netanyahu moves through Syrian areas held by Israel

Shafaq News – South Syria

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured parts of southern Syria that Israel recently occupied, accompanied by senior officials including the ministers of defense and foreign affairs, the army chief of staff, and the director of the Shin Bet security agency, according to the Israeli public broadcaster.

Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has intensified its operations inside Syria, targeting depots, vehicles, and weapons sites, and expanding its presence within the buffer zone separating the Golan Heights from Syrian territory, including parts of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh).

The visit follows Israeli media reports, citing political sources, that talks between Israel and Syria aimed at reaching a security agreement have stalled.

According to these sources, Israel rejected a request by Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa for a full withdrawal from all positions that Israeli forces have occupied inside Syrian territory since the fall of al-Assad.

The reports said Israel would only consider withdrawing from some of these locations in exchange for a comprehensive peace agreement with Syria, rather than a limited security arrangement.