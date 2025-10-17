Lebanon court grants bail to Gaddafi’s son in al-Sadr case

Shafaq News – Beirut

A Lebanese court has approved the conditional release of Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, on an $11 million bail, a judicial source told AFP on Friday.

Gaddafi appeared before Investigative Judge Zaher Hamadeh in connection with the decades-old case of Imam Musa al-Sadr—the Iranian-born Lebanese Shiite cleric and founder of the Amal Movement—who vanished with two aides during an official trip to Libya in 1978.

Detained in Lebanon since 2015 without trial, he maintained during the hearing that he was “a victim of injustice,” stressing that he was only two years old when al-Sadr disappeared.

His lawyer, French attorney Laurent Bayon, denounced the decision as “completely unacceptable in a case of arbitrary detention,” confirming plans to appeal. He added that Gaddafi remains under international sanctions, which make it impossible for him to secure the bail amount.

After the 2011 uprising that overthrew his father’s rule, Gaddafi fled Libya and was later abducted in Syria before being transferred to Lebanon, where he has been held ever since.